Israeli election has no clear winner, exit polls suggest. Here's what to know and what's likely next

JERUSALEM: Israelis appear to have handed a rebuke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in national elections, exit polls indicated. But what's next is uncertain as there's no clear winner and no obvious path to a governing majority.

The election was widely seen as a referendum on Netanyahu, the country's longest-serving prime minister, who gave a defiant speech to his supporters just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

His party, Likud, appears to have gotten the most votes. But the exit polls by major Israeli TV stations indicate that support for his religious-national coalition dropped significantly.

The exit polls suggested his opponents — led by Netanyahu's chief rival, Gadi Eisenkot, who also rallied exuberant supporters in Tel Aviv early on Wednesday — could secure a solid majority in the next parliament. But whether those disparate parties, including Arab-led parties, can form a government is uncertain, and will likely take weeks of haggling or possibly new elections.

Here are some key points to know on Wednesday morning, hours after the polls closed in Israel.

Exit polls suggest no clear winner and complex power-jockeying ahead

In Israel, voters choose not individuals but parties. Since no party has ever captured a parliamentary majority on its own, party leaders must agree to come together in a governing coalition.

Exit polls indicated that Netanyahu's bloc of supporters won about 50-51 seats in parliament, while the bloc led by his main challenger, former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, won 51-52. That would leave each side well below the 61 seats needed to form a government with a parliamentary majority.

The exit polls suggested that Arab-led parties captured the remaining 19 seats.

With just over a fifth of ballots counted, Israel's Central Elections Committee reported 23.36% of the vote went to Likud, the party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and 15.74% to Yashar, the party of his chief rival, former military chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot. The count does not indicate how many seats each party will win in the parliament.