US military says it fired on commercial vessel in Gulf of Oman after it attempted to breach blockade

JERUSALEM: U.S. Central Command said late Saturday it disabled a St. Kitts-flagged ship after it ignored multiple warnings and attempted to leave the region after visiting an Iranian port.

U.S. forces have been enforcing a naval blockade on Iran for months in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial strategic waterway for global shipping, including of oil. The last confirmed U.S. strike on a cargo vessel was nearly a month ago in the Gulf of Oman.

Saturday's disclosure comes in the wake of at least two instances in which U.S. Central Command did not announce military strikes it has taken in the region and officials at the command declined to confirm strikes when asked about local reports of explosions.

Iran state media also reported on Saturday evening the sound of explosions on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as several explosions in the port of Jask. It wasn't immediately clear what the cause of the explosions was and the U.S. military didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.