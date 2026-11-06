Trump meets with national security team as US prepares for possible new strikes on Iran: Report

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump met with his national security team on Thursday to deliberate on whether to resume military operations against Iran, with senior officials confirming the developments to Fox News.

According to the officials cited by Fox News, crucial meetings at the White House took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Furthermore, Fox News reported that November 9 marks a new moon in the Middle East, resulting in minimal or no moonlight, an environmental condition considered highly advantageous for military operations.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump informed journalists in the Oval Office that Washington would soon “make a decision” regarding the resumption of the war.

Elaborating on the potential objectives, he questioned whether Washington should proceed with further strikes to guarantee that Iran's nuclear programme is permanently dismantled and that “it will never happen again”.