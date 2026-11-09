An alleged affair with Chinese spy? Why Nvidia boss Jensen Huang is under scrutiny

Jensen Huang, the billionaire chief executive of US chipmaker Nvidia, has built a reputation as one of the most influential figures in the global artificial intelligence industry. But the man behind the technology powering AI tools such as ChatGPT is now at the centre of a controversy involving an alleged Chinese spy, an extramarital affair and questions over the movement of advanced computer chips to China.
Media reports last week said US intelligence officials believe Huang grew close to a Chinese executive who was funneling information to Beijing. The woman, identified as Alice Huang, is alleged to have been recruited by China to gather intelligence on the Nvidia chief.
Nvidia's board said on Sunday it had opened a probe into its CEO and co-founder. Huang, 63, acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and told employees he was "deeply sorry".
The allegations have drawn attention to the intersection of personal relationships, corporate espionage and the increasingly sensitive technology rivalry between the United States and China.
While the alleged relationship has put Huang's personal life under scrutiny, questions have also emerged over Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data centre company where Alice Huang reportedly held a senior position. The company has been linked to investigations into the alleged diversion of Nvidia chips to China, which faces US restrictions on acquiring some of the most advanced processors.
Here is what we know about the people, companies and allegations involved.
Who is Jensen Huang?
Born in Taipei in 1963, Jensen Huang, originally named Jen-Hsun, is one of the most recognisable figures in the global technology industry.
Little known to the wider public until a few years ago, the 63-year-old has become a prominent face of the artificial intelligence boom. He regularly draws stadium-sized crowds at technology events, where he presents Nvidia's latest products and computing systems.
His company makes Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), specialised processors that were initially developed to handle complex graphics but have since become essential to training and running advanced AI systems.
Nvidia's rapid rise has pushed its market valuation to around $4.5 trillion, making it one of the world's most valuable companies. Huang, who owns roughly four per cent of the company, has an estimated fortune of $160 billion, according to Forbes.
He founded Nvidia in 1993 with two friends after meeting them at a Silicon Valley diner. The company created the first GPU in 1999 and went on to benefit from the growth of video games, data centres, cloud computing and, more recently, generative AI.
Huang has also developed a close informal relationship with US President Donald Trump, advising him on artificial intelligence. He travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One during the president's visit to Beijing earlier this year. His influence over an industry increasingly viewed as critical to national security has made the latest allegations particularly sensitive.
How did Jensen Huang rise to prominence?
Huang's journey to the top of the technology industry began with an unconventional childhood. At the age of nine, he was sent with his brother to a boarding school in Kentucky after his uncle recommended the institution to their Taiwanese parents, believing it to be a prestigious school. It was, in fact, a school for troubled youth.
Too young to enrol as a student, Huang boarded there but attended a nearby public school alongside the children of tobacco farmers. Struggling with English, he was bullied and made to clean toilets during what he later described as a difficult two-year period.
"We worked really hard, we studied really hard, and the kids were really tough," he recounted in an interview with US broadcaster NPR.
But "the ending of the story is I loved the time I was there," Huang said.
His parents later brought him home after settling in Oregon in the northwestern United States. He graduated from university at the age of 20 and went on to work at chipmakers AMD and LSI Logic.
Huang eventually decided to establish his own company, with a focus on developing processors capable of handling computing tasks beyond the capabilities of conventional computers.
Nvidia was founded in 1993 to "solve problems that normal computers can't," he said during an interview on the "No Priors" podcast.
Shaping Nvidia's AI ambitions
Huang is known for his distinctive public image, almost always appearing in a black T-shirt and leather jacket. He also has a Nvidia logo tattoo and a fondness for sports cars.
One former senior Nvidia employee described him to AFP as "the most driven person" he had ever met.
His approach to artificial intelligence has also attracted attention. While some technology insiders have warned that unchecked AI development could pose an existential threat to humanity within a decade, Huang has rejected calls to deliberately slow the industry down.
"That kind of narrative is dramatic, it gets a lot of attention," but "it's not grounded on facts," he told CBS News in September.
"We should go as fast as we can" on AI, but labs should not release products that are not safe, he said.
In Taiwan, where he was born, Huang is treated almost like a celebrity. Fans regularly crowd around him for photographs and autographs, while journalists have followed him to his barber shop and favourite night market.
"He has created the phenomena because of his personal charm," noted Wayne Lin of Witology Market Trend Research Institute.
"A person like him must be very busy and his schedule should be full every day meeting big bosses. But he remembers to eat street food when he comes to Taiwan," he said, calling Huang "unusually friendly."
However, his public image has not always reflected the atmosphere inside the company. While Nvidia has maintained a largely drama-free image around its chief, a former employee described Huang as a "very paradoxical" individual who was fiercely protective of his employees but could also, within the executive circle, be capable of "ripping people to shreds" over major mistakes or poor decisions.
Who is Alice Huang?
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is the Chinese national identified in media reports as the woman allegedly recruited by Beijing to gather intelligence on Jensen Huang.
Despite sharing the same surname, the two are not related.
Public information about Alice Huang remains limited. According to the New York Times, she was a senior executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based company that rents out computing power to businesses seeking to train and operate AI systems.
The newspaper, citing people briefed on the surveillance operation, reported that she was well connected at the highest levels of the global AI chip industry and spoke good English.
An online search also brought up a short profile of Alice Huang, accompanied by a photograph, on a Chinese fund database. It listed previous employment at HSBC bank and as a reporter for Chinese media outlets CCTV and Hunan TV.
US intelligence officials reportedly concluded last year that Alice Huang was targeting the Nvidia chief. The alleged relationship has since become a focus of media reports.
What is known about their alleged relationship?
Reports about the pair's relationship emerged last week, with Huang acknowledging to Nvidia employees on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife. Photographs and videos from industry gatherings have also drawn attention to their association.
One photograph from an industry party in 2024, posted on LinkedIn, appears to show Huang sitting next to a long-haired woman wearing elaborate jewellery, believed to be Alice Huang.
The following year, both attended a dinner hosted by the Nvidia chief at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, Taiwan's leading technology exhibition.
Journalists filmed through the restaurant's glass windows and doors as Huang and a woman identified as Alice Huang, wearing a pink dress, mingled with other guests.
At one point, Huang is seen putting his arm around her as she kisses him on the right cheek, according to press livestreams.
She is also seen following the Nvidia chief as he re-enters the restaurant after speaking to journalists outside, running her fingers down his lower back. The two later leave in the same car.
The reports have brought renewed scrutiny to Huang's personal life, although the alleged espionage operation has potentially wider implications for the global technology industry.
What is Megaspeed and why is it under scrutiny?
Megaspeed International is a Singapore-based data centre company that rents out computing power to other businesses for training and running AI systems. Its website describes the company as "a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region".
According to its LinkedIn profile, the company has offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with around two to 10 employees and 25 "associated members".
The company was previously known as 7Road International, according to the Singapore government's website, suggesting links to Chinese gaming company 7Road.
However, questions have been raised about its operations and its alleged involvement in the movement of Nvidia chips to China.
When AFP called the telephone number listed on Megaspeed's website, the person who answered said they were unfamiliar with the company and that the number was a residential line.
Why are Nvidia chips at the centre of US-China dispute?
The allegations involving Megaspeed have emerged against the backdrop of an increasingly intense technology rivalry between Washington and Beijing.
Nvidia manufactures some of the world's most advanced AI processors, which are essential for training and running sophisticated artificial intelligence systems. These chips are also considered strategically important because of their potential military applications.
The United States has imposed restrictions on exports of Nvidia's most advanced chips to China, citing national security concerns. The restrictions are also part of Washington's broader effort to maintain its technological advantage over Beijing in artificial intelligence.
The measures have made access to advanced computing hardware a sensitive issue for companies operating across international markets.
The New York Times reported that the US government had been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns that it may have helped direct Nvidia chips to China. The newspaper also reported that Singapore authorities had investigated the company and questioned Alice Huang in 2025.
Last year, Bloomberg News separately reported on the Singapore investigation into Megaspeed over the alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips to China. In December 2025, Megaspeed rejected the allegations in Bloomberg's report, saying it "contains misleading information and incorrect insinuations, including suggestions that we may have been involved in illegal chip transfers".
What happens next?
The controversy places Nvidia and its chief executive under scrutiny at a time when the company occupies a central position in the global AI industry.
The Nvidia board's decision to open a probe into Huang comes as reports about his alleged relationship with Alice Huang intersect with separate questions over Megaspeed's business dealings and possible attempts to circumvent US export restrictions.
The allegations also highlight the growing security concerns surrounding the global AI supply chain, where access to advanced processors has become a key point of competition between the United States and China.
For now, several aspects of the reported espionage operation and the alleged diversion of chips remain unclear. The claims have not been independently established, while the investigations into Megaspeed and the Nvidia chief's conduct could have significant implications for one of the most powerful companies in the technology industry.
(With inputs from AFP and AP)