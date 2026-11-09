An alleged affair with Chinese spy? Why Nvidia boss Jensen Huang is under scrutiny

Jensen Huang, the billionaire chief executive of US chipmaker Nvidia, has built a reputation as one of the most influential figures in the global artificial intelligence industry. But the man behind the technology powering AI tools such as ChatGPT is now at the centre of a controversy involving an alleged Chinese spy, an extramarital affair and questions over the movement of advanced computer chips to China.

Media reports last week said US intelligence officials believe Huang grew close to a Chinese executive who was funneling information to Beijing. The woman, identified as Alice Huang, is alleged to have been recruited by China to gather intelligence on the Nvidia chief.

Nvidia's board said on Sunday it had opened a probe into its CEO and co-founder. Huang, 63, acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and told employees he was "deeply sorry".

The allegations have drawn attention to the intersection of personal relationships, corporate espionage and the increasingly sensitive technology rivalry between the United States and China.

While the alleged relationship has put Huang's personal life under scrutiny, questions have also emerged over Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data centre company where Alice Huang reportedly held a senior position. The company has been linked to investigations into the alleged diversion of Nvidia chips to China, which faces US restrictions on acquiring some of the most advanced processors.

Here is what we know about the people, companies and allegations involved.

Who is Jensen Huang?

Born in Taipei in 1963, Jensen Huang, originally named Jen-Hsun, is one of the most recognisable figures in the global technology industry.

Little known to the wider public until a few years ago, the 63-year-old has become a prominent face of the artificial intelligence boom. He regularly draws stadium-sized crowds at technology events, where he presents Nvidia's latest products and computing systems.

His company makes Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), specialised processors that were initially developed to handle complex graphics but have since become essential to training and running advanced AI systems.

Nvidia's rapid rise has pushed its market valuation to around $4.5 trillion, making it one of the world's most valuable companies. Huang, who owns roughly four per cent of the company, has an estimated fortune of $160 billion, according to Forbes.

He founded Nvidia in 1993 with two friends after meeting them at a Silicon Valley diner. The company created the first GPU in 1999 and went on to benefit from the growth of video games, data centres, cloud computing and, more recently, generative AI.

Huang has also developed a close informal relationship with US President Donald Trump, advising him on artificial intelligence. He travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One during the president's visit to Beijing earlier this year. His influence over an industry increasingly viewed as critical to national security has made the latest allegations particularly sensitive.