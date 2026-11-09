Germany set to get its First female president as governing parties unite around ex-minister

After it won official backing Monday from leaders of Merz's Christian Democratic Union and the center-left Social Democrats, she looks all but assured of election.

The governing parties will have a majority in the assembly that elects the president. Aigner also has received a positive reception from the opposition Greens.

"From my point of view, it is high time for a woman to hold this highest office for the first time," Merz said as he presented Aigner. He said her background as an electrical engineer would also be a first for a president, reflecting "the reality of millions of people in our country" in manual work.

Aigner has been active in politics since her late teens and was elected to the Bavarian state legislature in 1994. She served as Germany's agriculture minister from 2008 to 2013 under Chancellor Angela Merkel.

She then served as Bavaria's economy minister and transport minister before becoming the speaker of the Bavarian state legislature eight years ago. She has a relatively liberal reputation; in her current role, for example, she was supportive of Germany's first openly transgender lawmaker in 2019.

"I am in politics to overcome divisions, bring people together and also reach those who perhaps feel that they stand on the sidelines," Aigner said, adding that she stands against "every attack on human dignity."

Germany's post-World War II federal republic has had 12 presidents since 1949, all men. Women have held most of the country's other top jobs.

Merkel was the first female chancellor, from 2005 to 2021. Four women have served as speaker of the lower house of parliament, in protocol terms Germany's No. 2 official ahead of the chancellor, including incumbent Julia Klöckner.