Gunman with far-right views who killed 6 people in a Polish city square dies in hospital, police say

KRAKOW: The 24-year-old with far-right views who killed six people and wounded 15 others in a shooting in a Polish city square Saturday died in the hospital Monday, police said.

The attacker, wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest, drove into the Main Square in Krakow's Old Town and opened fire. The location is a major tourist destination in Poland's second-largest city, and several foreigners were among the dead and wounded.

Police said the man continued firing even after he was wounded by police officers. He had been in critical condition in the hospital since the attack.

Authorities also found the bodies of the assailant's sister, mother and father at the man's family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Krakow. They likely died from gunshot wounds.

On Sunday night, mourners laid candles and flowers alongside bullet holes in Krakow after the city's central square turned into a site of bloodshed and grief.