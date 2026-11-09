What to know about the shooting in the Polish city of Krakow that killed 6 people

"I threw an elderly woman behind the flower planter because she had become tangled in the blanket she had on her lap. I covered her with my body," Frączak told The Associated Press on Sunday. "I also saw him out of the corner of my eye — he passed just one meter behind my back. That's why I have shrapnel wounds in six places on my back. Only after it had passed did I pull the woman up, and we ran into a café."

Videos posted on social media show people running away from the square into narrow streets nearby, as well as first responders trying to resuscitate victims.

Even after he was wounded by police officers, the attacker continued firing, Krakow police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said.

The victims were of different nationalities

Four women and two men were killed in the square.

Three of the women and one man were Polish, Krzysztof Jan Klęczar, the Malopolska regional governor, said on Sunday. A man from the U.K. and a woman from Austria were also among the dead. The wounded included people from Britain, Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria.

The two police officers who stopped the gunman, in actions authorities described as heroic, remained in the hospital. They were both conscious, with one emerging from a coma on Sunday afternoon.

After the shooting, authorities overnight paused St. Mary's Trumpet Call — a traditional five-note melody that is played every hour from the highest tower of St. Mary's Basilica on Main Square — in tribute to the victims.

It was the first time the call had been missed since World War II.

On Sunday afternoon, St. Anne's Church in Krakow filled with mourners attending a service for the victims.

The square reopened Sunday evening with mourners gathering to lay flowers and candles in honor of the victims.