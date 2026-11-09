Nvidia announces probe into Huang amid reports China spied on him

NEW YORK: Chip giant Nvidia's board announced Sunday it opened a probe into Chief Executive and co-founder Jensen Huang after he acknowledged an affair with a woman US officials say was working for Chinese intelligence.

Late last month, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials concluded that the woman, a Chinese executive linked to a Singapore-based data center company called Megaspeed, had been funnelling information to Beijing.

The executive, Alice Huang -- also known as Huang Le, and no relation to 63-year-old Taiwanese-born Jensen Huang -- developed a close relationship with the Nvidia boss, the Times said.

In a message to company employees released Sunday, Huang acknowledged having an affair and apologized to his family and company staff.

"I was unfaithful to my wife," he said. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Jensen Huang is a huge figure in the artificial intelligence revolution and a close informal adviser to President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly spoken out against regulating the industry so as not to let China gain the upper hand in the AI race.

The Times said Huang's relationship with the other Huang could have given her insights into Trump's thinking around AI. The issue of AI is likely to arise during Trump's planned talks with President Xi Jinping later this month at a summit in China.

Nvidia said in a statement it opened an independent probe "in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort."

The statement added: "While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information."

Asked about Huang on Sunday, Trump told reporters: "I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what's going on. I'm sure -- I hope everything's fine. He's done such an incredible job."

The Chinese government has dismissed the Times report as "groundless speculation."