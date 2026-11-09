Police say the 24-year-old who fatally shot 6 people in a Krakow square has died in the hospital

KRAKOW: The 24-year-old who opened fire in a city square in Poland, killing six people and wounding 15 on Saturday, died in the hospital Monday morning, police said.

The man had been in critical condition after police shot him to end the attack and had had several operations.

The assailant drove through the square in the heart of Krakow's Old Town on Saturday to start the attack. The square is a major tourist hub in the country's second-largest city.

Authorities also found the bodies of the assailant's sister, mother and father at the man's family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Krakow. They likely died from gunshot wounds.

On Sunday night, mourners laid candles and flowers alongside bullet holes in Krakow, Poland, after the city's central square turned into a site of bloodshed and grief.

"I come here so as not to get caught up in a spiral of fear and anxiety," Krakow local Maciej Sikorski told The Associated Press from the square. "In a situation like this, it's all too easy to stop living — to start being afraid instead, and just vegetate. That is something I really want to avoid."