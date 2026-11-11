Immigration arrests go on unabated despite Trump's misgivings after the GOP's midterm wipeout

It's business as usual for President Donald Trump's deportation offensive despite the Republican wipeout in the midterm elections.

In Los Angeles, masked immigration officers in body armor blocked a hospital emergency room driveway in a heavily Latino neighborhood early Saturday. In central Alabama, twin 19-year-old brothers from Venezuela were arrested while driving back to college a day after the election.

Advocates reported arrests from California to Michigan to Massachusetts. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has not released numbers.

After Democrats trounced the GOP and won control of the next Congress, Trump said his immigration crackdown may have been "too tough" and suggested it was time to sit down with the rival party.

"I'd love to do something on immigration," he said in an interview with CBS "60 Minutes" recorded Friday.

Hours later, he named Stephen Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration agenda, as his new chief of staff. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, meanwhile, said his orders had not changed.

"Deportations will continue," Mullin wrote in an online post the day after the election, warning that ICE takes no days off and that "this includes on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Election Day."

María Bilbao, a campaign coordinator for the American Friends Service Committee in Miami, said she has received at least one call a day from someone detained in South Florida since the election.

"Everything remains exactly the same. The arrests have not ceased at all," Bilbao said.

Florida Highway Patrol officers and ICE agents have detained people in their cars, as well as places including supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations. Immigrants under supervision have also been arrested when they showed up at ICE's Miami office for their appointments.