Iran security chief threatens to strike US bases in Europe if used for attacks

TEHRAN: Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei has threatened to strike US bases beyond West Asia, including in Europe, if they are used for attacks against the Islamic republic.

"If American aircraft take off from an American military base, even one located in a European country or some other distant region, to bomb Iran, we will strike those bases as well," Rezaei told Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

He also said that Iran's response to renewed US attacks would "target America's more distant military installations -- including the ones we have not yet attacked", without specifying.

"We may even strike certain islands that they assume are beyond the reach of our missiles," he added during the interview, which was conducted in Tehran.

The West Asia war broke out on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones at countries across the region, while the militant groups it backs in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq also entered the fray.