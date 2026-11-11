Netanyahu says Israel is not to blame for the flood crisis in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected accusations that Israel has been delaying the entry of winter supplies into the Gaza Strip as the enclave faces worsening conditions this week, with severe rains flooding makeshift tents.

Netanyahu said Israel was not to blame for the worsening conditions for Palestinians in Gaza’s tent camps that have been hit with severe winter floods.

His remarks came after the U.S.-created Board of Peace — established under President Donald Trump's plan to end the Israel-Hamas war and oversee Gaza’s recovery — said Monday that Israel's delaying of the entry of winter supplies into Gaza had “exacerbated the consequences of a foreseeable humanitarian challenge.”

Torrential rain has battered the war-torn enclave in recent days, damaging tens of thousands of makeshift tents. Four people, including three children, were killed on Sunday when a large sandstone slab collapsed onto tents during the rains.

Netanyahu said the Palestinian militant group Hamas is to blame because it continues to refuse to disarm, although the ceasefire deal does not make entry of tents and other aid conditional on disarmament. Netanyahu also accused Hamas of seizing humanitarian aid to use for military purposes, though he did not provide evidence.