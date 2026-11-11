US envoys to meet Putin after Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

Kushner said the meeting with Putin would "go over what was discussed today and try to make more progress on some of the issues that we discussed because we see some openings".

With Zelensky, the pair will "further explore some of the ideas that we came up with here today," he told reporters after two days of talks.

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said he saw "good momentum" after the discussions, but there were "issues that we cannot disclose at the moment".

While Russia continued deadly attacks in Ukraine during the talks, its lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told reporters the "discussion will certainly continue".

But he questioned including Europe in the talks.

"We don't really understand what there is to talk about with them. We have not received a single peace initiative, not one concrete proposal from the European countries," he said after the talks.

Ukraine wants more involvement from its key European backers.

Kushner said looking at "if we can get the Europeans added to the format" would be on the agenda for talks with Putin.

Officials from Britain, France, Germany and Italy, as well as NATO and the EU travelled to Abu Dhabi for meetings on the sidelines.