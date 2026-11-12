Israel's caretaker defence minister says no need for opposition approval to launch strikes

JERUSALEM: Israeli caretaker Defence Minister Israel Katz said Thursday that the outgoing coalition does not need permission from the opposition to decide on fresh military operations, following calls to show restraint.

"We do not need approval from the opposition or any legal authority" for the army to carry out strikes in any of the arenas where it operates, Katz wrote on X.

The leader of the opposition bloc, Gadi Eisenkot, has called on caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint, warning that the use of force without a "direct and immediate threat" could have "disastrous consequences for Israeli democracy and for citizens' trust".

Netanyahu repeatedly threatened to resume the Iran war on the campaign trail for elections last month, warning of threats and even posting an image of a nuclear bomb destroying Tel Aviv.

Katz said Thursday that the outgoing coalition had "demonstrated resolve and sound judgment in dealing with Iran, in full coordination with the IDF -- and that will remain the case now, as circumstances require".

Netanyahu agreed to meet Thursday with Eisenkot to discuss national security following the row over whether the outgoing government can resume the conflict.

In a short joint statement, Eisenkot and Netanyahu said they would meet at the prime minister's office for a briefing attended by Netanyahu's military aide.

The announcement came a day after Eisenkot, who has a mandate to try to form a new government, accused Netanyahu of refusing to brief him, in what he called a deviation from protocol.