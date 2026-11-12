Israeli strike kills six and injured 20 at southern Gaza hospital: civil defence

GAZA CITY: An Israeli strike killed six people and wounded around 20 at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, a civil defence official told AFP on Thursday.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying it targeted "a senior Hamas terrorist and additional terrorists from Hamas's military wing" operating from the hospital.

The Gaza Strip's civil defence, a rescue agency operating under Hamas authority, said the bodies of those killed and "more than" 20 people wounded in the strike had been recovered from a building at the medical complex.

"The death toll from the Israeli strike inside Nasser Medical Complex, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, has risen to six," civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

Nasser Hospital confirmed the six deaths in a statement.