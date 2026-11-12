Jensen Huang built the company that powers AI. Now Nvidia must find a way forward without him

Drumbeat of scandals grew louder

Huang, 63, is one of the world's wealthiest people, with a personal fortune that Forbes estimates at more than $150 billion. He is the single largest individual shareholder of Nvidia stock.

A drumbeat of scandals around him had grown louder in recent weeks after The New York Times reported Huang's relationship with a woman the paper said US officials had concluded was a Chinese spy who was recruited to influence California-based Nvidia to make its most advanced chips more available in China.

The discovery set off alarms as high as the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the FBI was investigating but remained complimentary of Huang on Thursday, saying he "has done a fantastic job." Like many top tech CEOs, Huang is close to Trump, who has hosted him at the White House and on Air Force One, and awarded him a National Medal of Science.

Nvidia's board announced an investigation into the allegations on Sunday, but said it remained confident in Huang's leadership. Then pressure compounded late Wednesday after reports surfaced of another alleged affair by Huang, this time with an Nvidia employee who reported to him.

The company has said it had "no reason to believe" that either national security or its secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information.

Nvidia is due to report earnings Tuesday.

Lawmakers still want to question Huang

After Huang's exit, U.S. lawmakers were still insisting on questioning him about his interactions with a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang and the company's security protocols against espionage.

Rep. Brian Mast, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the committee was in contact with Huang's team as recently as Wednesday night after putting in an initial request for an interview on Nov. 5. Mast said Huang would receive a subpoena to compel his appearance, if necessary.

Alice Huang, the suspected spy at the center of the scandal, is a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International. Jensen Huang acknowledged an affair but did not identify her.

The two are not related.

Megaspeed faced allegations last year that it was illicitly shipping advanced Nvidia computer chips into China, but in December said there was "no evidence" of such exports.

Singaporean authorities said Thursday that they questioned Alice Huang and confiscated her passport last year as part of an investigation into Megaspeed. They concluded that there wasn't enough evidence that she had committed a crime but suspected she provided "inaccurate information" to downplay her role at Megaspeed and barred her from returning to the country.