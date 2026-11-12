Pakistan ready to take all necessary measures to protect Saudi Arabia: Army spokesman

Chaudhry said the transition of the agreement into the practical implementation phase of its collective defence commitments would require measures to ensure the rapid deployment of agreed forces and military capabilities inside Saudi Arabia.

These measures include raising readiness levels, strengthening military integration, sharing intelligence and coordinating exclusively defensive operations, he said.

Chaudhry said Pakistan's readiness was guided by the current circumstances, the Joint Strategic Defence Agreement between Islamabad and Riyadh, and the commitments under the Makkah Alliance.

Speaking about military presence in Saudi Arabia, he said Pakistani troops were already stationed in the Kingdom, where they performed various duties, primarily providing defensive support and participating in exercises and military manoeuvres.

He said Islamabad would continue to provide the required support for defensive purposes, including military personnel, capabilities, training and logistical assistance.

Asked whether Pakistan would reinforce its military presence or provide additional capabilities, including air and missile defence systems and intelligence-sharing support, Chaudhry said the necessary assistance would continue to be provided, without disclosing specific details.

Chaudhry said that the move towards implementing the Makkah Alliance's commitments followed recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

He reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of attacks on airports, cities and civilian and economic infrastructure, saying they posed a direct threat to the Kingdom's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, while also endangering regional stability.

The attacks were a matter of deep concern for Pakistan, he said, adding that “the security of Saudi Arabia and the Two Holy Mosques is a top, non-negotiable priority”.

The spokesperson also called for restraint, de-escalation and diplomatic engagement, warning that further escalation would serve no party's interests.

On diplomatic efforts, Chaudhry said a meeting between representatives of the Makkah alliance and Iran in Tehran on October 26 was aimed at establishing a framework for de-escalation and strengthening regional cooperation.

He said the participation of Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir in the meeting reflected Pakistan's commitment to dialogue and the peaceful resolution of regional disputes.

Participants had agreed to “continue dialogue to enhance cooperation among the four countries and contribute to achieving peace and stability in the region”, he said, without disclosing details of any agreements.