Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye move to deploy forces in Gulf country amid Houthi attacks

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have agreed to begin implementing their trilateral defence pact and ensure the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia amid growing regional threats, including Houthi attacks.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the Makkah Alliance for Defence in Riyadh on Monday.

According to a joint statement, the committee reviewed political and military consultations held ahead of the meeting and approved recommendations to immediately implement the alliance's collective defence commitments.

The three countries agreed to "provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom".

The statement did not specify the number of troops to be deployed or provide a timeline. It also did not name the Houthis directly, although the decision comes amid a series of Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

The trilateral defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August, provides for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be considered an attack against all.

"The security of each party is an integral part of the collective security of the three countries," the statement said.