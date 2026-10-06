Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye move to deploy forces in Gulf country amid Houthi attacks

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have agreed to begin implementing their trilateral defence pact and ensure the rapid deployment of agreed military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia amid growing regional threats, including Houthi attacks.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) of the Makkah Alliance for Defence in Riyadh on Monday.
According to a joint statement, the committee reviewed political and military consultations held ahead of the meeting and approved recommendations to immediately implement the alliance's collective defence commitments.
The three countries agreed to "provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom".
The statement did not specify the number of troops to be deployed or provide a timeline. It also did not name the Houthis directly, although the decision comes amid a series of Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.
The trilateral defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August, provides for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be considered an attack against all.
"The security of each party is an integral part of the collective security of the three countries," the statement said.
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir attended the meeting.
Asif later told Geo News that Pakistani and Turkish forces already had a "presence in theatre", but Saudi forces alone were currently taking part in combat operations.
"Whatever assistance they require is being provided. But right now, the Turkish and Pakistani armies are playing a supportive role," he said, adding that Pakistan was involved in reconnaissance operations.
The three countries also condemned attempts to target Makkah and Madinah, as well as attacks on Saudi cities and civilian and economic infrastructure.
Pakistan and Turkiye praised the Saudi Armed Forces for their vigilance and readiness in responding to threats against the kingdom.
The meeting came a day after the Saudi-led coalition government in Yemen launched a major military campaign to recapture territory held by the Houthis.
The SPDC, a key body under the Makkah pact, comprises the foreign, defence and army chiefs of the three countries.
The committee also appointed retired Pakistani General Nauman Mahmood as its first Secretary-General for a three-year term.
The latest meeting followed talks among the three countries' defence and military chiefs in Riyadh last month on threats facing Saudi Arabia, as well as a meeting of their foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.