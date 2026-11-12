Who could replace Huang as Nvidia CEO?

LOS ANGELES: Nvidia's board began searching for a new leader on Thursday after co-founder Jensen Huang resigned over revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China.

The 63-year-old had led the AI giant since its founding in 1993. He stepped down as chief executive and board member, effective immediately, with chief financial officer Colette Kress named interim CEO.

The board said it would consider both internal and external candidates. With no known succession plan at Nvidia, one of the most important players in AI, the field is wide open.

Here are some of the names most frequently suggested as Huang's permanent successor.