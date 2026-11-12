Who could replace Huang as Nvidia CEO?

LOS ANGELES: Nvidia's board began searching for a new leader on Thursday after co-founder Jensen Huang resigned over revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China.
The 63-year-old had led the AI giant since its founding in 1993. He stepped down as chief executive and board member, effective immediately, with chief financial officer Colette Kress named interim CEO.
The board said it would consider both internal and external candidates. With no known succession plan at Nvidia, one of the most important players in AI, the field is wide open.
Here are some of the names most frequently suggested as Huang's permanent successor.
With more than 40,000 employees, Nvidia could opt for an in-house pick, including one of Huang's dozens of direct reports.
Kress, who has served as finance chief since 2013, now holds the top job on an interim basis and was widely seen as the front-runner even before Thursday's announcement.
"She has built enormous credibility inside and outside the company," analyst Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives wrote in a note to clients.
Another longtime Nvidia executive is Ian Buck, who oversees the company's data center business. He was a key mind behind the software that keeps Nvidia-designed chips in demand.
Business magazine Inc. also lists Nvidia's vice president of applied deep learning research, Bryan Catanzaro, as a possible pick.
Huang's two children both work at the company.
His daughter Madison Huang is senior director of product marketing at Nvidia and has been among the names suggested by analysts. She previously spent several years in marketing at French luxury conglomerate LVMH.
Her husband Nico Caprez, a former professional ski racer whom she helped recruit to Nvidia, also works at the company. Some employees see the couple as possible future leaders of the firm, the tech news site The Information has reported.
Jensen's son Spencer Huang is director of product management in Nvidia's robotics division.
The board could also look outside the company.
Lisa Su, the longtime CEO of rival AMD, has been floated as a possible candidate. She is also a relative of Huang's.
Rene Haas, CEO of UK chip design firm Arm, is another candidate being suggested by the tech press.
Former Apple CEO Tim Cook, who stepped down from leading the tech giant in August after 15 years at the helm, received the most high-profile endorsement on Thursday: President Donald Trump.
"Now that Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place -- TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.
Ives also named 66-year-old Cook as a dark horse candidate, citing Nvidia's importance to the entire US tech industry.