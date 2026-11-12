Zelensky warns Europe over US-Russia talks on broader security

DUBLIN: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned European leaders Thursday to be wary of discussions between the United States and Russia about a new security arrangement for the continent.

"It's not just about security guarantees for Ukraine. In fact, it's more about some kind of new security framework between Europe and Russia," Zelensky told a summit in Dublin.

"We are waiting for more details, and Europe needs to pay close attention."

The Ukrainian leader spoke as US envoys were in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after two days of talks in Abu Dhabi that failed to make a breakthrough towards ending Russia's invasion.

US representatives have set off alarm bells in Europe by touting a possible new security architecture for the continent as part of the talks -- fueling fears Washington could side with Russia.

Putin has long sought to rewrite the decades-old framework underpinning the continent's security and roll back the NATO military alliance.

"There is no need to reinvent the wheel," EU council president Antonio Costa said.

"Europe had a functioning European security architecture until it was first gradually undermined and ultimately destroyed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine."