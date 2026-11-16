Eisenkot says Netanyahu cannot stay in office 'a minute longer'

JERUSALEM: Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday said caretaker premier Benjamin Netanyahu "cannot remain at the head of the government for a minute longer", following reports indicating alleged electoral interference by a Netanyahu aide.

A few hours after representatives of the two men met to discuss the possible formation of a national unity government, Eisenkot launched a scathing attack on his rival.

"The behaviour of the outgoing prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his entourage constitutes a concrete, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy," said Eisenkot, a former army chief.

Israel's Channel 12 had earlier reported that on the eve of the election, Netanyahu's chief of staff Ido Norden had phoned in a complaint to the police commissioner's office about members of the Arab-Israeli Raam party.

During this exchange, Norden reportedly directed police officers to a purported intelligence source who was a former employee of Netanyahu's office, according to Channel 12.

Based on information from this source, three Raam members were arrested. Netanyahu subsequently launched an offensive against the Arab-Israeli parties, accusing them of electoral fraud after they gained a record number of seats.

The three men were later released when the police determined that the information provided by this source was unfounded.