Gadi Eisenkot slams Netanyahu's 'racist' campaign against Israel's Arab minority

JERUSALEM: Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot accused caretaker premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday of fuelling a "racist" campaign against the country's Arab minority, after he sought to delegitimise the community's lawmakers by linking them to Hamas.

Eisenkot's statement was a rare instance of a prominent Jewish political leader taking a strong stand in defence of Arab Israelis, who form more than 20 percent of the population.

Two Arab-majority parties, Raam and the Joint List, secured a combined 19 seats in last month's election, winning nearly a sixth of the 120-seat parliament and potentially emerging as kingmakers in efforts by Eisenkot to form a government.

"Arab citizens of Israel are an integral part of the Israeli story," Eisenkot wrote on X on Friday.

"They have been subjected to a racist and aggressive campaign of delegitimisation, fuelled by the outgoing prime minister and those around him for political purposes," he added.