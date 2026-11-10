Eisenkot targets Netanyahu’s legacy in Knesset, says PM is ‘unfit to remain in office for even one more minute’

JERUSALEM: Israeli ex-army chief Gadi Eisenkot and his allies launched a legislative onslaught against caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legacy on Tuesday, as a new parliament convened in a heated first session.

Though questions still linger as to who can form a government, Eisenkot's broad left-to-right bloc wasted no time in setting the agenda of the new Knesset with a green light from Israeli-Arab lawmakers, whose role has stirred up heated opposition from Netanyahu's base and even right-wing supporters of Eisenkot.

Eisenkot's Yashar party said it submitted a slew of proposals before the new parliament, including establishing an independent commission to investigate security failures that allowed the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, the deadliest day in Israel's history.

Netanyahu has long opposed such a probe, denying any wrongdoing and calling instead for a politically appointed commission.

Eisenkot's party also moved for a sweeping repeal of a judicial overhaul implemented by Netanyahu's government, which had triggered some of Israel's largest-ever protests before being overshadowed by three years of war.

Setting the stage for legislative action, Eisenkot's bloc announced it had secured the votes to install a new parliament speaker, Matan Kahana, also a former senior military figure.

But neither Eisenkot nor Netanyahu -- Israel's longest-serving prime minister with nearly two decades in power -- have the 61 votes needed to form a government.

"I am committed in this complex situation to form a national-emergency government as quickly as possible," Eisenkot, a low-key 66-year-old who only recently entered politics, said before his swearing-in.

Netanyahu, speaking after the inaugural session, made a new push for a national-unity government, saying Israel needed to confront a threat from Iran's clerical government, which has survived two major Israeli bombing campaigns the premier ordered with support from US President Donald Trump.

With his political survival on the line -- and facing potential jail time if convicted on corruption charges after he is out of power -- Netanyahu appeared to acknowledge a shifting diplomatic reality after US Democrats soundly defeated Trump in midterm elections last week on the back of anger over the war.

"In the very near future, we're going to be confronted by international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the preservation of this terror regime that seeks to annihilate us," Netanyahu said.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and both Netanyahu and Trump have previously boasted that its nuclear programme was devastated.

Eisenkot dismissed the remarks as a "shameful" exploitation of the occasion, casting them as evidence that Netanyahu was "unfit to remain in office for even one more minute".