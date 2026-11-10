New Israeli parliament to take aim at Netanyahu as Eisenkot seeks government

JERUSALEM: Israel's new parliament convened Tuesday with plans to take aim immediately at caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as his rival Gadi Eisenkot vowed to quickly cobble together a new government.

Eisenkot, leading a broad left-to-right bloc, will control the agenda from the outset in the new parliament with the help of Israeli-Arab parties, although neither he nor the right-wing Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, hold a majority on their own.

"I am committed in this complex situation to form a national-emergency government as quickly as possible," Eisenkot, a 66-year-old former military chief who only recently entered politics, said before his swearing-in.

President Isaac Herzog, ceremonially opening the session, called on all sides to work together and avoid a fresh election in a deeply polarised country weary from three years of war.

"Nearly 80 percent of the people went to the polls and elected you. You must do everything to avoid a repeat election," Herzog said. "Reach out a hand for compromise, even between rivals."