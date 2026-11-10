New Israel parliament to be sworn in today; Eisenkot reaches agreement with Oppn leaders on Knesset posts

The opposition's choice for speaker would need to secure a larger number of votes than anyone backed by Netanyahu's bloc, which has been trying to push back a vote on the speaker.

The newly formed government would need 61 votes to be approved to take office.

Eisenkot could secure the threshold with support from Arab-Israeli lawmakers, who secured a record number of seats on the back of anger in the minority community over Netanyahu's hard-right government.

But Lieberman had been clear he would not allow Eisenkot to rely on Arab-Israelis to come to power. He has instead proposed an alliance with ultra-Orthodox Jews, despite his years of bitter denunciations of the community for its singular priority on maintaining an exemption from mandatory military service.

Eisenkot's core opposition bloc has fewer seats than Netanyahu at 48, but would achieve a majority if the 19 Arab-Israeli lawmakers either enter the government or, more likely, vote for it without joining.

The two ultra-Orthodox parties, with 13 seats, could also crown Eisenkot if they ditch their long alliance with Netanyahu, who backed the exemption from military service without enshrining it fully into law.

An alliance with either group would likely be fragile. Arab-Israelis are likely to object if Eisenkot carries out another major offensive in Gaza.

Eisenkot has largely backed Netanyahu's war decisions, although he has vowed to crack down on extremist settlers in the West Bank who have been attacking and stealing from Palestinians with virtual impunity.

If Eisenkot fails to form a government within the designated period, Herzog will hold another round of consultations before assigning the mandate to another Knesset member. The second candidate will have 28 days to form a government, with no possibility of an extension, meaning the deadline would be January 20, 2027.

If that second attempt also fails, 61 Knesset members can submit a written request to Herzog by February 10, asking him to assign the mandate to a candidate agreed upon by the lawmakers. That candidate would then have 14 days, until February 26, 2027, to form a government.

If all statutory phases end in failure, the Knesset will dissolve and fresh elections will be called for no later than the last Tuesday in May 2027, unless the Knesset passes a law to dissolve itself earlier.

(With inputs from AFP, ANI)