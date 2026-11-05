Eisenkot tipped to seek Israel government with backing of Arab lists

JERUSALEM: Israel's largest Arab list on Thursday said it would back Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, bolstering his chances of being picked over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who lost the support of an allied religious party.

President Isaac Herzog was holding a second day of consultations with political parties after the October 27 election, in which neither Netanyahu -- a polarising right-winger who has led Israel through three years of war -- nor Eisenkot -- a former military chief promising to restore national unity -- secured enough votes for a majority.

Herzog will choose by himself whom to ask to form a new government, but traditionally the mandate is given to the person recommended by more parties, which would be Eisenkot.

Arab-majority lists won an unprecedented 19 seats in the election, making them potential kingmakers if Eisenkot's opposition chooses to work with them -- something which remains unclear.

Both Arab lists on Thursday said they were backing Eisenkot.

The Joint List, which bagged 11 seats, said in a statement that "it will inform the President of the State, Isaac Herzog, this evening of its decision to recommend that Gadi Eisenkot be tasked with forming the government".

Raam, which won eight seats, also endorsed Eisenkot.