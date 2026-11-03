Israel's Oppn unites behind Eisenkot as PM candidate, vows to replace Netanyahu's 'govt of Oct 7'

Leaders of Israel's "Change and Repair" opposition parties have formally united behind Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot as their prime ministerial candidate, agreeing to recommend him to President Isaac Herzog to form the country's 38th government and facilitate an immediate transfer of power.

Following a summit in Herzliya, the heads of the Change bloc released a joint statement declaring their unified strategy to leverage the new parliamentary majority in the 26th Knesset to replace what they termed the "7/10 government" led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meeting brought together Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett and his party's number two Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Democrats chairman Yair Golan, the Times of Israel reported.

In a statement posted by Eisenkot detailing the agreement, the coalition leaders emphasised their commitment to acting swiftly once the mandate is assigned.

"In accordance with the agreement of the heads of the parties, all the parties will recommend to the President of the State MK from the Yesh! Party Gadi Eisenkot, to receive the first mandate to form the government, with the aim of establishing a government as quickly as possible and preventing Israel from being dragged into additional elections," the statement shared by Eisenkot on X read.

The alliance framed the election outcomes as a clear mandate from the electorate for a fundamental shift in leadership, promising to establish a "Zionist government" based on four key national principles established by Eisenkot.

"In the meeting, the heads of the parties emphasised their full commitment to realising the decision of Israeli citizens, who voted clearly and decisively in favour of change and against the continuation of the current government's term—the government of October 7," the joint statement read. "The heads of the parties coordinated plans and moves to realise the parliamentary majority, immediately—in the first days of the Knesset."