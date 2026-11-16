Sri Lankan court orders report on summons sent to Indian witnesses against Namal Rajapaksa

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan court on Monday directed authorities to verify with the Indian High Commission whether two Indian nationals, named as witnesses in a bribery case against opposition leader Namal Rajapaksa, had received court summons.

Rajapaksa, 40, is the son of former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa and has been accused of accepting a bribe of LKR 70 million (around USD 210,000) in 2013 to facilitate approvals for an Indian company for the proposed Krish hotel project, which never took off.

The two Indians, Amit Katyal and Rajendra Prasad Gupta, are directors associated with the investment project.

The prosecution informed the Colombo High Court that the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry had forwarded the summons to the Indian nationals.

Last month, the Colombo Chief Magistrate had refused to issue arrest warrants against them, citing insufficient evidence, and sought a report from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on the grounds for seeking the warrants.

Rajapaksa was arrested on September 29 in connection with the case and was granted bail on November 3. However, he remains in custody in connection with other ongoing cases.

The case relates to allegations that Rajapaksa received money from Janaki Siriwardena, chairperson of Krish Hotels, to use his political influence during his father's presidency to expedite approvals for the proposed investment.

Siriwardena was also arrested in the case for allegedly bribing Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa, who is also an international rugby player, had been questioned in 2016 and a case was filed against him over the alleged misuse of funds from the Krish project for rugby promotion.

Rajapaksa, however, has maintained that the money was sponsorship for an international rugby sevens tournament held in Colombo in 2014.

The proposed hotel project, estimated to cost more than USD 750 million, remains stalled.

When Rajapaksa appeared before the court on Monday, the judge directed him to appear again on January 18.

Rajapaksa is a parliamentarian of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

He is also facing separate legal proceedings, including a USD 2 million bribery case and a money laundering case.

The Rajapaksa family and its political allies have previously alleged that legal proceedings against members of the family are politically motivated, while the government has defended its anti-corruption drive.