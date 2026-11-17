WASHINGTON: Hakeem Jeffries is poised to take a major step Wednesday toward becoming the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives, as victorious Democrats choose their leader after a sweeping midterm election triumph.

The 56-year-old New Yorker faces no declared challenger in a closed-door party ballot, putting him on course to preside over a powerful Democratic majority during the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

But the historic milestone comes with a warning from the party's energized left flank that, while winning an election is one thing, agreeing on how to wield power is another entirely.

Wednesday's vote will nominate Jeffries, who currently leads the Democratic minority in the House, as the party's candidate for speaker. He must still win a formal vote of the full House when the new Congress convenes on January 3.

Both returning Democrats and newly elected members get a say in the nomination, including the progressives seeking concessions from Jeffries. Unlike January's formal election for speaker, it will be confined to his own party.

Jeffries's allies hope he will be chosen by acclamation -- without a recorded vote -- as Nancy Pelosi was before becoming the first woman speaker in 2007.

Yet some newly elected progressives are withholding their backing, seeking concessions on issues ranging from US support for Israel to the influence of money in American politics.

The dissent is unlikely to derail Jeffries, whose supporters have been canvassing colleagues and meeting new lawmakers to consolidate a majority already enlarged by Republican losses blamed in part on the unpopular Iran war and soaring fuel costs.

Jeffries himself has sought to project confidence while promising to listen to the party's different factions.

"We're going to fight to make this country affordable," told a news conference last week, "to drive down the high cost of living and, at the same period of time, make sure that we're holding the crooks accountable who have visited unprecedented corruption on the American people."