Trump's tariffs are unpopular -- but they'll be tough to repeal despite Democrats' landslide win

WASHINGTON: For months, Democrats on the campaign trail hammered President Donald Trump's unpopular tariffs, arguing that the taxes on imports drive up prices for American families already frustrated by the high cost of living.

James Talarico, a Democrat running for a US Senate seat in Texas, blamed Trump's tariff on Mexican tomatoes for pushing up the price of a popular appetizer: "Chips and salsa,'' he said, "are sacred in Texas.''

Targeting tariffs proved to be a winning message nationwide, contributing to the Democrats' stunning gains in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. And in Texas? Talarico became the first Democrat elected to the Senate from the state since 1988.

"Americans don't like tariffs," said Scott Lincicome at the Cato Institute's Center for Trade Policy Studies. "They connect them to the cost of living."

But when the Democrats take full control of Congress, they are likely to find that reversing Trump's tariffs won't be easy.

The president will still have power to veto any legislation that repeals his import taxes or reins in his legal authority to impose them. And it's unclear — probably doubtful — that enough Republicans would defy Trump and join Democrats in overriding his veto.

Moreover, Democrats themselves are divided over trade policy. Some want to move back toward low-tariff trade policies that Trump demolished. Other Democrats want to see the United States continue using tariffs to fight other countries' unfair trade policies and to sanction U.S. adversaries such as China.

"There's going to be a big debate over what should the Democrats' tariff and trade policy be," said Ryan Majerus, a former U.S. trade official during Trump's first term and in the Biden administration. "It can't just be: We don't like what Trump's doing.''

Complicating matters is the fact that Trump's tariffs are delivering significant amounts of revenue to the U.S. Treasury — nearly $370 billion in the last two budget years — at a time when the federal government is sitting on a staggering $40 trillion in debt.

Democrats have "just been elected to come in and address concerns about affordability,'' said Sally Laing, former chief trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee and now a partner at the law firm Akin Gump. "It's not as easy as people may think.''