DHAKA: Garment workers in Bangladesh on Tuesday staged demonstrations and clashed with law enforcement personnel in parts of Dhaka and the industrial belts of Savar and Ashulia, as protests over demands for higher wages continued, according to local media reports.

Police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse workers at several locations, while protesters blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing long tailbacks on both sides, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported.

The demonstrations are part of weeks of intermittent protests across Bangladesh's major garment-producing areas, with workers demanding a minimum monthly wage increase from the existing Tk 12,500 (USD 100) to Tk 30,000 (USD 240), citing rising costs of food, housing, transport and healthcare.

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. The sector employs more than four million workers and accounts for over 80 per cent of the country's export earnings, with prolonged disruption threatening production schedules and global apparel supply chains.

In Dhaka, garment workers gathered in the Darus Salam and Shah Ali police station areas of Mirpur on Tuesday morning and attempted to move towards the Mirpur-10 roundabout, Prothom Alo reported.

Police stopped them and later fired sound grenades to disperse the crowd at around 10.30 am local time, Mirpur police station Officer-in-Charge Hafizur Rahman said, according to the report.