WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance has stated that US President Donald Trump will not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a "forever war", rejecting even a two-year American commitment whilst defending the President's decision to strike Iran's nuclear programme.

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday (local time), Vance expressed confidence that Trump would bring the conflict to a successful conclusion, although he did not outline a precise withdrawal timeline.

"He is not going to let this become a forever war," Vance stated. "We told the American people we would do no more forever wars."

Vance defended Trump's stated objective of dismantling Iran's nuclear programme, which he characterised as a threat to the United States, whilst simultaneously ruling out an extended military commitment.

"We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment," he remarked.

He criticised neoconservatives and other proponents of indefinite US involvement, emphasising his trust in Trump to bring the conflict to an end.