Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman on Tuesday said neither India nor any other country could dictate terms for the return of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, rejecting reports that New Delhi had proposed conditions for her extradition.

"Neither India nor any other country can dictate terms on this,” Zahed said at a media briefing in Dhaka when asked about a BBC Bangla report claiming that India had indicated two conditions for facilitating Hasina's return."

"Bangladesh is now an independent, sovereign state standing on firm legal ground and it will reject any unjust terms," he said.

However, Zahed said he did not believe India would impose conditions on Hasina's return.

Hasina has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

The BBC Bangla report, citing unnamed Indian officials, said New Delhi wanted the Bangladesh Army to directly receive Hasina, either through a military flight to Delhi or at a land border crossing.

India had also sought judicial safeguards, including assurances that Hasina would be allowed to appeal against her death sentence and face a fresh trial, the report said.