Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman on Tuesday said neither India nor any other country could dictate terms for the return of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, rejecting reports that New Delhi had proposed conditions for her extradition.
"Neither India nor any other country can dictate terms on this,” Zahed said at a media briefing in Dhaka when asked about a BBC Bangla report claiming that India had indicated two conditions for facilitating Hasina's return."
"Bangladesh is now an independent, sovereign state standing on firm legal ground and it will reject any unjust terms," he said.
However, Zahed said he did not believe India would impose conditions on Hasina's return.
Hasina has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.
The BBC Bangla report, citing unnamed Indian officials, said New Delhi wanted the Bangladesh Army to directly receive Hasina, either through a military flight to Delhi or at a land border crossing.
India had also sought judicial safeguards, including assurances that Hasina would be allowed to appeal against her death sentence and face a fresh trial, the report said.
Zahed, however, maintained that the trial of a Bangladeshi convict returning home was governed by the country's domestic laws.
"The (Bangladesh) government has formally requested her return in light of the extradition treaty. Her trial will be conducted under the prevailing laws of Bangladesh,” he said.
He added that since August 5, 2024, "Bangladesh has stood tall with its head held high as an independent and sovereign state" and "nothing can be extracted from Bangladesh through any unjust pressure or conditions".
Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam had also denied the reported Indian conditions on Monday, saying no such discussions had taken place with New Delhi.
On Friday, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Hasina's extradition was a legal matter and would be dealt with accordingly.
"India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh," he said.
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina in November 2025 of crimes against humanity over her government's crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. Tried in absentia, she was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has rejected the charges and the proceedings.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Law Minister M Asaduzzaman on Saturday said Dhaka had completed the legal process to secure Hasina's return from India, leaving the decision to New Delhi.
"We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them," he told reporters.
Asked whether Hasina would be allowed to appeal against her death sentence, Asaduzzaman said the Bangladesh Supreme Court's Appellate Division had no provision to condone delays in filing appeals in crimes against humanity cases.
"The (Supreme Court's) Appellate Division has no legal provision to condone delays in such cases because the special law does not allow it. They themselves enacted that law," he said.
However, several legal experts have questioned the scope for executing Hasina upon her return, citing different interpretations of the law and instances in which death-row convicts were granted bail.
Hasina has repeatedly said since July that she intends to return to Bangladesh voluntarily in December and face legal proceedings, despite the risk to her life. Dhaka, however, has insisted that her return must be facilitated under the bilateral extradition treaty.
Last week, Hasina sought a new passport and national identity card from Bangladesh, signalling preparations for her planned return.
In a letter emailed to Bangladesh's High Commission in New Delhi, the 79-year-old former prime minister, through a counsel, requested the Acting High Commissioner to take the necessary steps to issue the documents.
Hasina, daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ruled the country for 15 years before being ousted. Her Awami League government was accused of widespread human rights violations and suppressing political dissent.
Following her ouster, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration disbanded the Awami League, which had led Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan. The current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government has endorsed the ban.
(With inputs from PTI)