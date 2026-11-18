SHENZHEN: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday said that Canada 's growing trade relations with China are not a top priority for U.S. President Donald Trump, pointing out that Canada primarily exports commodities to China rather than sensitive technologies such as advanced semiconductors.

"In my conversation with the president, he's tried to understand where we are with China, where we're going with China," said Carney during a news conference in Shenzhen, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' summit. "I shouldn't speak for him, but in his hierarchy of issues, it's not the top issue at all."

Carney's comments came amid criticism from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro over Canada's willingness to pursue closer economic relations with Beijing, including potentially bringing Chinese automakers to Canada.

Canada and the U.S. have one of the world's largest trading relationships, but Trump's tariffs have strained ties and pushed Ottawa to seek other markets. After negotiations collapsed in August, Washington imposed 50% tariffs on about $20 billion in Canadian goods, prompting retaliation from Ottawa.

Carney said he plans to meet with Trump later Wednesday, after the U.S. president arrives in Shenzhen, where they are expected to discuss bilateral trade.