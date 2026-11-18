New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani flagged the targeting of Hindu temples in the US in recent months and the growing presence of hate in political campaigns, urging communities to reject divisive politics and stand together against discrimination.

Speaking at a Diwali celebration he hosted in New York on Tuesday, Mamdani said Hindu temples had been targeted over the past year and alleged that leaders at the highest levels of the US federal government had also targeted Sikhs.

He said hatred that was once confined to the margins of society had increasingly found a place at the centre of political campaigns.

"Whether it is fear-mongering in Washington or Delhi, we hold a shared obligation, as we mark this holiday, to reject any politics that brings darkness into this world," the mayor said.

Addressing those whose identity and sense of belonging had been questioned, Mamdani said, “To anyone who has been told to go back home, whose belonging has been questioned, let me say unequivocally, you are home.”

The mayor, whose mother is Punjabi-Hindu and father a Gujarati Ugandan Muslim, spoke about growing up with a diverse cultural and religious heritage, saying his family had taught him to appreciate the beauty and wisdom of Hinduism.

"Our shared heritage was never a single language, faith, or affiliation. From an early age, my mother's family taught me how much beauty and wisdom lives in Hinduism,” he said.