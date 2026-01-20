Hate in the time of Trump: The perils of being Indian in MAGAland

For many South Asians in the United States, the threat is no longer abstract or episodic. It is ambient. It sits inside ordinary life, shaping how visible one can afford to be.

Salil understands this instinctively. When he walks onto a stage, he does not frame himself as a survivor or a spokesperson. He tells stories. He jokes. He lets the audience laugh. But the laughter is never detached from what sits beneath it -- a childhood shaped by hostility, an adulthood lived with vigilance, and a present in which old language has returned with new authority.

Comedy does not insulate him from what is happening outside the room. It does not undo the years of being told he did not belong, or the more recent reminders that belonging can still be questioned, withdrawn, or taken away. What it offers instead is something narrower, and more fragile: a way to speak without asking permission. A way to be visible without apology.

For Salil, the question of belonging has never resolved itself into a single place.

“I don't think I've ever fully felt at home in America. I feel like I've carved out my own little spaces. And there have been times where I've let my guard down. But as an adult, I've been very aware that that can get snatched away very quickly.

“A lot of the anger or resentment I feel has to do with me living my life, minding my business, and then something will happen that just reminds me that I am not treated as if I belong here, that I'm not American, that I am something else. And also that I should be happy about it. I should be grateful for the privilege of being allowed to live here at all and that they can take it away from me, rightly or not.”

India does not offer him refuge either. When he returns, he is reminded just as quickly that he does not fully belong there. He is read as American, shaped by distance, accent and absence. What is denied in one place is not reclaimed in the other.

There is no neat ending to this story. The forces that exclude remain active. Some people respond through art. Some through organising. Some through silence. None of these responses promises safety. None promises resolution.

History rarely returns all at once. More often, it moves quietly, repeating itself in familiar forms, until the question is no longer whether it is coming but when. As Yeats ominously asked in The Second Coming, “And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”