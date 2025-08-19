The frightening power Laura Loomer wields in Trump's America

"#ProudIslamophobe".

That's how Laura Loomer, far-right influencer and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, chooses to describe herself.

As the New York Times noted, among the 32-year-old's 1.7 million followers on her reactivated X account are Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Stephen Miller, Trump's chief domestic policy adviser.

Talk of having the eyes and ears of an establishment...

It was an online pressure campaign from this "blunt instrument" that encouraged the US government to recently halt visas for children injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza who are in need of urgent medical care.

With Loomer egging her base on, the self-proclaimed "Land of the Free" decided, without the slightest compunction, that freedom does not extend to dying children. Why? Simply because Trump's red-hat fan base threw a temper tantrum online.

Loomer is not some random troll. She has built a career on hate-mongering and manufactured outrage, and was banned from nearly every major platform – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even ride-sharing apps.

An "investigative journalist and free spirit", according to her Twitter bio, who swears by Trump, Loomer has also called herself a "pro-white nationalist".

Her resume reads like a greatest hits of conspiracy nonsense: Parkland and Santa Fe school shootings "staged", Parkland shooters magnetically aligned with ISIS, mail bomb attempts a "false flag", the Buffalo mass shooting dismissed as a Democratic hoax.

Loomer ran for Congress in Florida—losing both times—but not before handcuffing herself to Twitter HQ in protest and jumping Nancy Pelosi's fence for grabbing headlines.

Yet despite these circus acts, her influence has only grown under Trump, who praises her as a "very good patriot" and allows her to play loyalty enforcer from the shadows. This is no longer fringe behaviour; it is shaping policy with real consequences—including for the dying children fleeing war-ravaged Gaza.

Misinformation with real consequences

It all began when Loomer, once banned from X before Elon Musk's vanity purchase, took to the platform to spread conspiracy theories about a handful of Palestinian children who arrived in Houston and San Francisco for medical treatment.

Loomer had decided that the sighs of relief of the badly-injured children were "jihadi chants" and claimed they were "doing the HAMAS terror whistle".

"How is allowing for Islamic immigrants to come into the US America First policy?" she asked, going on to 'report' further Palestinian arrivals in Missouri and claiming that "several US Senators and members of Congress" had texted her to express their fury.

Loomer also falsely claimed that she had "exclusively obtained" the clips she posted, but one was ripped off a medical aid charity's public Instagram account and the other was taken from the Houston Chronicle's YouTube channel.

Loomer didn't stop there. She dived into the realm of fiction to claim that the injured children, including amputees arriving to get prosthetic legs, were "Islamic invaders from an Islamic terror hot zone", and demanded to know who in the State Department had "signed off" on their visas.

"Is Rubio even aware of this?" Loomer wrote, in reference to the Secretary of State who was at that time in Alaska meeting Vladimir Putin.

No MAGA post is complete without some fake statistic. In this one, Loomer claimed "95 per cent of Gazans voted for Hamas".

That claim wasn't just wrong, it was laughably so—the kind of thing a two-second Google search could fix if only MAGA fanatics knew how to use anything beyond X and TruthSocial. Yet it was delivered with the blind confidence only found in the red-hat cult.

In reality, Hamas won 44 per cent of the party list vote in the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections across Gaza and the West Bank, losing three of the five Gaza districts to the secular Fatah party. There has been no election since.

But why let reality get in the way when MAGA rage will do the trick?

Just like clockwork, Republican lawmakers piled on.

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas promised to "inquire", while Rep. Randy Fine of Florida called the arrivals a "national security risk".

And the State Department folded. It announced that it was stopping visas for "individuals from Gaza".

"All visitor visas for individuals from Gaza are being stopped while we conduct a full and thorough review of the process and procedures used to issue a small number of temporary medical-humanitarian visas in recent days," the State Department said on its unofficial mouthpiece - its X handle.

The language was cold, the tone distant - paperwork talk in the face of people fleeing bombardment, displacement, and starvation.