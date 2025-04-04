Trump fires NSC officials after his far-right aide questions loyalty; top Democrats slam decision

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement: “General Haugh has served our country in uniform, with honor and distinction, for more than 30 years. At a time when the United States is facing unprecedented cyber threats ... how does firing him make Americans any safer?”

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, said he was “deeply disturbed by the decision.”

“I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first—I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration," Himes added. “The Intelligence Committee and the American people need an immediate explanation for this decision, which makes all of us less safe.”

Loomer appeared to take credit for the firings in a post late Thursday on X, writing, "You know how you know the NSC officials I reported to President Trump are disloyal people who have played a role in sabotaging Donald Trump?" She then noted that "the fired officials" were being defended by Trump critics on CNN and MSNBC.

The firings by Trump of NSC staff come at a tumultuous moment for Trump and his national security team. His national security adviser Mike Waltz, continues to fight back calls for his ouster after using the publicly available encrypted Signal app to discuss planning for the sensitive March 15 military operation targeting Houthi militants in Yemen.

Trump has said he stands by Waltz, who traveled to Florida with the president on Thursday for a dinner event ahead of the LIV Golf tournament in Miami.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon's acting inspector general announced Thursday that he would review Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's use of Signal to convey plans on the Houthi operations. The review will also look at other defense officials' use of the publicly available encrypted app.

Trump grew frustrated when asked about the review.

"You're bringing that up again," Trump scoffed at a reporter. "Don't bring that up again. Your editor's probably—that's such a wasted story."

Vice President JD Vance, chief of staff Susie Wiles, Waltz and Sergio Gor, director of the Presidential Personnel Office, also took part in the meeting with Loomer, the people said.

"Laura Loomer is a very good patriot. She is a very strong person," said Trump, who described his talks with the far-right activist as "constructive."

Trump acknowledged that Loomer "recommended certain people for jobs."

"Sometimes I listen to those recommendations like I do with everybody," Trump said. "I listen to everybody than I make a decision."

Loomer, who has promoted 9/11 conspiracy theories, was a frequent presence on the campaign trail during Trump's 2024 successful White House run.

More recently, she's been speaking out on social media about members of Trump's national security team that she insists can't be trusted. "It was an honor to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings," Loomer said in a Thursday posting on X.

"I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America, and our national security."