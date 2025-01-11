Free speech or free fall? What the end of Meta's fact-checking partnership portends

Meta is handing over the keys of the kingdom to the users. Is this going to aid free speech or push us all into a free fall? A raging debate has begun.

The idea that has been unleashed is of a digital landscape where every post or video –- even those propagating rumours, half-truths, and falsehoods -- is only gatekeeped by other users. How safe will it turn out to be? CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recent announcement to end his social media giant's fact-checking partnership with trusted organisations has thrown up this billion-dollar (or is it a potential trillion-dollar?) question.

Zuckerberg’s move, which according to him aims to embrace free speech, shifts responsibility from moderators to the community itself, a model similar to that of X's Community Notes.

While it promises more freedom, the risk of widespread misinformation looms large – pushing us to confront the uncomfortable question: what happens when fact-checking becomes entirely user-driven?

'More speech, fewer mistakes'

Zuckerberg announced the big changes to the company’s moderation policies on Tuesday, saying they were needed due to changing political and social conditions and to focus on free speech.

He said Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram - two of the biggest social media platforms, would stop using its fact-checking program with trusted partners and instead introduce a system where the community can help, similar to X’s Community Notes.

“We will end the current third-party fact-checking program in the United States and instead begin moving to a Community Notes program. We’ve seen this approach work on X – where they empower their community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context, and people across a diverse range of perspectives decide what sort of context is helpful for other users to see,” Meta said in a statement.

Meta will also update its rules on political content and bring back more political posts to user feeds after reducing them in the past.

"We're going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring free expression on our platforms," Zuckerberg said in a video.