President Xi Jinping personally greeted US counterpart Donald Trump on the tarmac at a Chinese airport on Wednesday, with the two leaders briefly hugging ahead of their highly anticipated meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Thursday's trilateral has triggered fears that the three powerful men could make decisions on the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.

Washington had signalled that Ukraine -- something Xi vehemently sees as not China's problem -- was not expected to be addressed, before Trump said that it would.

Xi welcomed Trump upon his landing at Shenzhen's Bao'an International Airport, AFP footage showed, returning the gesture of the US president's greeting at Joint Base Andrews in September.

"I look forward to an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global landscape, with the aim of advancing a constructive, strategically stable relationship between our two nations," Xi told Trump, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

'Warm welcome'

China is hosting the annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), a regional forum of 21 economies around the Pacific rim.

Trump descended the stairs from his plane to be met by Xi, as well as renditions of both countries' national anthems and fighter jets that flew overhead and left colourful vapour trails.

The pair strolled down a red carpet lined with people waving pom-poms, brandishing Chinese and American national flags, and shouting: "A warm welcome to you!"

A motorcade of dark limousines later carried Trump into the city, where the streets had been cleared of traffic, an AFP reporter observed.

Security is tight ahead of Thursday's trilateral meeting that is expected to include discussions of the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.