SHENZHEN: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were set to huddle on Wednesday a day ahead of a historic three-way summit with Donald Trump in Shenzhen.

Thursday's trilateral summit has triggered fears that the three men could decide the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.

Washington had signalled Ukraine was not expected to be addressed -- before Trump said that it would. China has said the talks would cover "safeguarding world peace".

Also up for discussion is nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, but Beijing is believed to be reluctant to engage as it builds up its comparatively smaller arsenal.

Xi and Putin were both due to address the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) before two meetings; one about energy and finance and another, smaller one tackling foreign policy including Ukraine and North Korea, Russian officials said.

Trump was on Wednesday still in the Philippines where a day earlier he met fellow leaders of the Quad -- Australia, Japan and India.

Trump said he was eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin and possibly North Korea's Kim Jong Un at his next stop in Shenzhen. He added that Kim "would like" to meet in China, hours after Beijing said it had no information about an encounter between the two.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday stopped short of confirming the meeting with Kim. "If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we're ever going to solve it is if we engage with them. Now that may not be possible, and I'm not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow," Rubio said in Manila.

Trump's Quad meeting at the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit was the security alliance's first since his January 2025 return to power.

While the Quad –- broadly aimed at counterbalancing China's regional influence -- has quietly progressed in deepening coordination, the short time allotted for Tuesday's meeting meant it was unlikely to extend beyond pleasantries, according to analysts.

While Trump was greeted in Manila by a marching band and honour guard on the airport tarmac, elsewhere some 2,000 demonstrators faced off with police, carrying banners reading "Trump out now" and "Reject Pax Silica" -- a reference to a US supply chain initiative that has divided opinion in the Philippines.