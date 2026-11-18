SHENZHEN: Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were set to huddle on Wednesday a day ahead of a historic three-way summit with Donald Trump in Shenzhen.
Thursday's trilateral summit has triggered fears that the three men could decide the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.
Washington had signalled Ukraine was not expected to be addressed -- before Trump said that it would. China has said the talks would cover "safeguarding world peace".
Also up for discussion is nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, but Beijing is believed to be reluctant to engage as it builds up its comparatively smaller arsenal.
Xi and Putin were both due to address the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) before two meetings; one about energy and finance and another, smaller one tackling foreign policy including Ukraine and North Korea, Russian officials said.
Trump was on Wednesday still in the Philippines where a day earlier he met fellow leaders of the Quad -- Australia, Japan and India.
Trump said he was eyeing one-on-one talks with Putin and possibly North Korea's Kim Jong Un at his next stop in Shenzhen. He added that Kim "would like" to meet in China, hours after Beijing said it had no information about an encounter between the two.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday stopped short of confirming the meeting with Kim. "If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we're ever going to solve it is if we engage with them. Now that may not be possible, and I'm not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow," Rubio said in Manila.
Trump's Quad meeting at the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit was the security alliance's first since his January 2025 return to power.
While the Quad –- broadly aimed at counterbalancing China's regional influence -- has quietly progressed in deepening coordination, the short time allotted for Tuesday's meeting meant it was unlikely to extend beyond pleasantries, according to analysts.
While Trump was greeted in Manila by a marching band and honour guard on the airport tarmac, elsewhere some 2,000 demonstrators faced off with police, carrying banners reading "Trump out now" and "Reject Pax Silica" -- a reference to a US supply chain initiative that has divided opinion in the Philippines.
Tariffs, chips and rare earths
While ASEAN leaders have spent three days grappling with a raft of regional issues, the spectre of Trump's ongoing tariff blitz has loomed large.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday slammed what he called a "countercurrent of unilateralism and protectionism" while touting Beijing's own expanding trade with the bloc.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Canada's Mark Carney sang a similar tune on trade, with both explicitly citing a need to wean themselves off dependence on the US market.
On Tuesday, a combative Trump showed no let-up in his trade war with Beijing, saying the United States would catch China in rare earths production "within 10 months".
"We are making rare earths at a level that we've never made before. We're going to catch them within 10 months, they say," he said.
Hours before Trump touched down in Manila, Washington announced new rules on the transfer of advanced AI chips, a move that could potentially rankle ASEAN members.
Companies shipping high-end chips to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia will now require a special licence, as the countries were said to represent a "higher-than-normal risk of diversion".
Singapore responded by saying it was now exploring ways to facilitate "trusted access" for firms based in the city-state.
Pax Silica
Trump was set to meet Philippine leader Ferdinand Marcos at the presidential palace on Wednesday before heading to Shenzhen.
Aimed at countering China's dominance in semiconductors and rare earths, the initiative has been the focus of months of protests in the Philippines as it threatens to displace Indigenous families.
"We are gathered here today to call for the stop of Pax Silica and to save the lands of the Filipino people," Mariposa, a 21-year-old drag queen, told AFP at Tuesday's protest while wearing a long black cape emblazoned with the words "Pax Silica Sashay Away!"
As the ASEAN summit came to a close on Tuesday, President Marcos touted the bloc's signing of a Digital Economy Framework Agreement -- aimed at streamlining digital trade and cross-border payments -- as its signature achievement.
But he also acknowledged the failure to deliver a "Code of Conduct" on the South China Sea between ASEAN and China during the Philippines' year as bloc chair.
Marcos told reporters that "85-90 percent of it has actually been done", leaving the ball in Singapore's court when it takes the ASEAN reins next year.