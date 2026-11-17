MANILA: President Donald Trump lands in the Philippines on Tuesday, where he's expected to meet regional partners, talk trade, and seek a break from a series of setbacks at home ranging from a major disruption to the U.S. aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.

It's his first stop on a three-day trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

The visit marks Trump's first travel abroad since his party suffered deep losses in midterm elections. The White House and stock market alike have been rattled by the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. Beijing has said it was not involved.

When Trump arrives Tuesday in Manila, he'll get all the reassuring optics from Washington's oldest treaty ally in Asia, including a cocktail reception and dinner with other world leaders, an intermission from some of the thorniest issues at home. He's being feted at a gala as the "guest of honor" at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The ASEAN leaders have been working on a non-aggression pact with China in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a key global trade route. Confrontations have particularly escalated in recent years between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in disputed shoals.

Shortly after Trump arrives in the Philippines, he heads to a meeting with the leaders of the Quad, a group of nations including the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan that has aimed to counter China's influence in the Asia Pacific. It will be the first meeting of the Quad leaders since Trump returned to the White House last year.