WASHINGTON: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is expected to accompany US President Donald Trump on his Asia tour, while discussions on Iran are likely to feature in the US President's upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

According to CBS News, a senior White House official confirmed that Musk would be part of the presidential delegation travelling to Asia but would not participate in the meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin scheduled for Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The issue of Iran is expected to feature in the trilateral discussions, with a senior US official indicating that Trump intends to raise the matter with the Chinese and Russian leaders.

"I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," the senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters, according to CBS News.

The meeting, which would mark the first gathering between the three leaders, is expected to focus primarily on reducing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, even as the ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine remain among the broader geopolitical concerns.

Speaking to reporters before departing for his Asia tour on Monday, Trump said the leaders would discuss denuclearisation, describing it as a "tough subject", alongside developments concerning Iran and Ukraine.

However, a US official had indicated over the weekend that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was not expected to feature in the discussions.

Trump's Asia tour comes amid continuing geopolitical tensions and Washington's efforts to engage Beijing and Moscow on nuclear arms control and international security issues.

The US President is scheduled to first visit the Philippines to participate in the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and hold discussions with regional leaders.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to meet leaders of India, Japan and Australia under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), marking the first in-person Quad leaders' summit in two years and the first during his current presidential term.