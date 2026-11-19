MOSOCW: For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the three-way meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping offers a much-coveted chance for the Kremlin leader to demonstrate that he heads a superpower on a par with the United States and China.

While dealing another blow to Western efforts to isolate Putin, it also gives him an opportunity to try to persuade Trump to lean into Moscow's demands for a settlement in Ukraine at a time when Washington wants to broker a peace deal.

Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said Putin, Trump and Xi are expected to touch on a broad variety of issues, including Ukraine and other conflicts that "are literally festering now”.

Trump and Putin met separately on Thursday ahead of the three-way meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Kyiv and its European allies view the three-way meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit with deep suspicion.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said Europeans feared another “Anchorage moment,” a reference to a Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska in August 2025 that produced proposals that were rejected by Ukraine and its partners.

Three-way meeting reminds some of 1945 Yalta conference

Some in the West are comparing the three-way meeting to the 1945 Yalta conference, where the wartime leaders of the US, Britain and the Soviet Union divided Germany and Berlin, carved out zones of influence in Europe, and agreed to establish the United Nations.

The Kremlin, which has long courted the concept of a “multipolar world” offering an equal say to all nations, plays down the Yalta comparisons, which are also unwelcome to China for similar reasons.

Fyodor Lukyanov, a pro-Kremlin foreign policy expert, noted that even as Moscow publicly rejects the Yalta analogy, it seems to believe the leaders could “reach agreements and make decisions that will determine global developments”.

Of the three nations, "it seems that only Russia really believes in the possibility of global control,” he told a recent roundtable.

Chatham House director Bronwen Maddox said in a commentary that “standing with Xi and Trump, Putin will look like one of the three main leaders of the world," even though “Russia is no superpower” and its economy, overloaded with military spending, is dwindling.

She warned that “the danger for Ukraine is that Trump uses this summit to try to advance his notion of peace, including giving Russia territory it has not managed to seize by force”.

The meeting follows US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine held in Abu Dhabi last week for the first time in nine months. The negotiations produced few visible results as the parties stuck to their sharply divergent demands.