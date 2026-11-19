Nuclear arms talks unlikely to yield a breakthrough

The trilateral summit is scheduled to take place after a session with leaders at the APEC summit on Thursday morning and is expected to be the culmination of Trump's Asia trip, which began on Tuesday in the Philippines.

Trump has said he wants to discuss the leaders' nuclear stockpiles. The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants "a new, improved and modernized" deal that includes China.

But China has less incentive to accept limits, given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be held by each of the US and Russia.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Trump's showmanship could, at best, begin a process that might eventually lead to sustained talks on reducing nuclear arsenals.

"We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC," Kimball said. "And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs."

Trump told Fox News in his interview that "it's a very hard thing to do" to ask a leader to reduce nuclear stockpiles.

Trump seeks diplomatic leverage amid stronger Xi-Putin ties

Trump boasts about his relationships. But the ties between Xi and Putin are stronger. Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin, Trump and Xi would likely discuss the war in Ukraine, although the agenda had not been fully set.

Trump has said he wants to discuss that war, as well as the conflict in Iran. His ambitions recall an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations.

Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without Ukraine's involvement - or that of countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea, which also have stakes in the outcome of any talks.

The US president has openly pursued a Nobel Peace Prize even as he has taken military action against Venezuela and Iran. He also threatened earlier this year to take Greenland by force from Denmark, a move that led to an agreement for the construction of US military bases.

Trump has long believed that his ability to forge personal connections gives him a diplomatic edge. Xi appealed to his ego on Wednesday by greeting Air Force One on the airport tarmac, as the two leaders turned their handshake into a one-armed hug.

But Trump does not appear to share the same deep relationship based on common interests that Xi and Putin have. Despite the compliments the US president has showered on the two autocrats, the warmth has not always been reciprocated.

On Wednesday at APEC, Xi greeted Putin by calling him "my old friend". The Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his "dear friend". China has helped economically support Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the US and its allies imposed new sanctions.

"China-Russia relations have remained steadfast through storms while taking a long-term view," Xi said to Putin. "They have brought greater stability and certainty to a world marked by intertwined changes and turbulence."

The pair discussed the war in Ukraine during their talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

By contrast, when Xi visited the White House for a state visit in September, he was far more restrained with Trump, saying they had built a "personal rapport and stayed in touch". Trump and Xi plan to meet four times this year, with their final meeting scheduled for December at the G20 summit at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida.

Ukraine and its European allies are suspicious of the trilateral meeting, which could potentially exclude them from the process. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said Europeans feared another "Anchorage moment", a reference to last year's Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska that produced proposals rejected by Ukraine and its partners.