Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin posed for a group photograph at a regional forum on Thursday ahead of a closely watched trilateral summit in China.
Xi, Trump and Putin stood at the centre of the photograph marking the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Shenzhen. Other leaders, including Canada's Mark Carney, Australia's Anthony Albanese and Japan's Sanae Takaichi, also took part.
Thursday's meeting could mark a turning point in world history - or become a quickly forgotten photo opportunity.
Trump, who will test his reputation as a dealmaker at the trilateral meeting, has promoted his talks with Xi and Putin - two of America's leading rivals - as an opportunity to discuss rules for controlling nuclear arms and begin resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Experts, however, have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs.
The president said the advantage of meeting the two autocrats at the same time was that their countries worked together. "They both like Trump. Now, what happens after me? That I can't tell you," Trump said in a Thursday interview with Fox News.
Trump plans to hold a separate one-on-one meeting with Xi - his third substantial meeting with him this year - immediately before the trilateral summit. He has also added a separate meeting with Putin to his schedule, marking the first time the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year failed to broker a deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, even as relations between the US and Ukraine appear to have deteriorated recently. Trump rejected new sanctions on Russia, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions to satellite support for its drones during the war.
Elon Musk is also accompanying Trump on the trip but has so far kept a low profile. His company SpaceX has intermittently throttled the military-grade Starshield satellite system used by Ukraine to launch drones and intercept Russian attacks.
Nuclear arms talks unlikely to yield a breakthrough
The trilateral summit is scheduled to take place after a session with leaders at the APEC summit on Thursday morning and is expected to be the culmination of Trump's Asia trip, which began on Tuesday in the Philippines.
Trump has said he wants to discuss the leaders' nuclear stockpiles. The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants "a new, improved and modernized" deal that includes China.
But China has less incentive to accept limits, given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be held by each of the US and Russia.
Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Trump's showmanship could, at best, begin a process that might eventually lead to sustained talks on reducing nuclear arsenals.
"We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC," Kimball said. "And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs."
Trump told Fox News in his interview that "it's a very hard thing to do" to ask a leader to reduce nuclear stockpiles.
Trump seeks diplomatic leverage amid stronger Xi-Putin ties
Trump boasts about his relationships. But the ties between Xi and Putin are stronger. Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters that Putin, Trump and Xi would likely discuss the war in Ukraine, although the agenda had not been fully set.
Trump has said he wants to discuss that war, as well as the conflict in Iran. His ambitions recall an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations.
Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without Ukraine's involvement - or that of countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea, which also have stakes in the outcome of any talks.
The US president has openly pursued a Nobel Peace Prize even as he has taken military action against Venezuela and Iran. He also threatened earlier this year to take Greenland by force from Denmark, a move that led to an agreement for the construction of US military bases.
Trump has long believed that his ability to forge personal connections gives him a diplomatic edge. Xi appealed to his ego on Wednesday by greeting Air Force One on the airport tarmac, as the two leaders turned their handshake into a one-armed hug.
But Trump does not appear to share the same deep relationship based on common interests that Xi and Putin have. Despite the compliments the US president has showered on the two autocrats, the warmth has not always been reciprocated.
On Wednesday at APEC, Xi greeted Putin by calling him "my old friend". The Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his "dear friend". China has helped economically support Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the US and its allies imposed new sanctions.
"China-Russia relations have remained steadfast through storms while taking a long-term view," Xi said to Putin. "They have brought greater stability and certainty to a world marked by intertwined changes and turbulence."
The pair discussed the war in Ukraine during their talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.
By contrast, when Xi visited the White House for a state visit in September, he was far more restrained with Trump, saying they had built a "personal rapport and stayed in touch". Trump and Xi plan to meet four times this year, with their final meeting scheduled for December at the G20 summit at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida.
Ukraine and its European allies are suspicious of the trilateral meeting, which could potentially exclude them from the process. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said Europeans feared another "Anchorage moment", a reference to last year's Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska that produced proposals rejected by Ukraine and its partners.
AI rivalry and trade tensions add to the agenda
While Trump views his relationship with China positively, it has not necessarily resulted in meaningful changes between the world's two largest economies. China continues to run large trade surpluses with the rest of the world, while the US has almost equally large trade deficits.
The race between the US and China to master artificial intelligence has also grown tense over the past two weeks. Trump ally Jensen Huang resigned last week as the CEO of Nvidia after confessing to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, whose company helped give China access to the company's advanced computer chips used to develop AI models. Beijing has denied that Alice Huang was a Chinese government agent.
Trump held off imposing tougher restrictions on China's access to the chips, suggesting he did not want to insult China and aggravate relations.
Before APEC, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng.
The US officials said afterwards that China had not fully honoured its commitments made last year at a Trump-Xi meeting to buy more US agricultural products and ease restrictions on the sale of rare earth minerals needed for electronics.
The trade truce between the US and China, reached last year after tit-for-tat tariff hikes, is set to expire by January 10 next year.
Trump officials have dangled the possibility of opening up highly sanctioned trade with Russia as an incentive to end hostilities in Ukraine. Trump has frequently demonstrated that he sees trade as a foreign policy tool.
Meanwhile, both China and Russia have used trade to support Iran, even during the US war on the country, which has pushed up energy prices and reduced global economic growth.
(With inputs from AP, AFP and PTI)