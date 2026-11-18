Trump is trying to project strength in Asia, but the outages challenge that image

The issues put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty at a potentially complicated trilateral meeting in China with that country's president, Xi Jinping, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump has signalled that he wants to take an improvised approach during his time in Shenzhen, China, the skyscraper-filled tech hub that is hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It's a bet that his unscripted brand of diplomacy based on personal relationships can create some kind of legacy to reshape world affairs during his final two years in the White House.

Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion. Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Before the trip, Trump's aides had told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be part of the trilateral meeting. Still, the president said on Tuesday that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month had created an opening to resolve the conflict.

“I think it's very close to getting it done,” Trump said. “We're going to have a good meeting on that.”

Trump also teased the possibility of a private meeting with Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, though neither event has been confirmed beyond the US president's own musings.

Rubio clarified on Wednesday that Trump was “serious” about meeting with Kim as a way of resolving tensions with North Korea. But he suggested no meeting was currently scheduled between Trump and Kim for Thursday.

“I'm not telling you that there will be a meeting tomorrow,” Rubio said. “I'm just saying that" the president "is willing to meet and discuss, as he did during his first term.”