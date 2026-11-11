Alice Huang, who reportedly had an affair with Nvidia CEO, is a Chinese banker turned tech exec

She was building a career in Chinese finance before turning to tech with a leadership role at a data center company in Singapore. He is the high-profile CEO of Nvidia, the California-based company that makes computer chips relied upon by advanced artificial intelligence systems.

An affair between Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, who reportedly was suspected of working as a spy for Beijing, has rocked the tech and political worlds.

The Chinese businesswoman also known as Huang Le had a close relationship with Jensen Huang, according to reports over the past month by the New York Times. The newspaper also reported that top policymakers were informed in a memo that intelligence indicated she was a spy for China's Ministry of State Security, recruited to influence Nvidia to make its most advanced chips more available in China.

In one widely shared photograph of the pair, Jensen Huang and people surrounding him are holding drinks in Taipei, while Alice Huang sits behind him, apparently watching him in conversation. The picture was posted in 2024 by software company NetThunder to its LinkedIn page.

It remains unclear how long the affair lasted, and when exactly the relationship might have ended. The Associated Press was unable to reach Alice Huang for comment.

Who Alice Huang is

Publicly available information about Alice Huang is scant.

She was a Chinese finance executive before becoming involved in artificial intelligence, data centers and computer chips.

In 2023, she became a director at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which describes itself as an "NVIDIA cloud partner." Last year, Megaspeed faced scrutiny from the U.S. over its alleged skirting of U.S. export restrictions and routing of a large amount of advanced Nvidia chips for Chinese users.

Megaspeed was incorporated in 2015 in Singapore with the name 7Road International, after being spun off as the overseas arm of a Chinese video game developer, according to corporate registration records.