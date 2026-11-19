THE HAGUE: In a landmark judgment, the United Nations' top court ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in a brutal 2017 military operation and ordered the Southeast Asian nation to allow people who fled the violence to return home.

International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa said the court, in a 9-6 decision, found that Myanmar "has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention."

The 15-judge panel of the World Court, which included Navi Pillay, the respected international jurist who won the Nobel Peace Prize last month, rejected Myanmar's defense that the 2017 campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents.

Iwasawa said that "the court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers."

The decision marks the first time the court has ruled that a state committed genocide and comes as the World Court also is handling genocide allegations linked to the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine.

The atmosphere following the hearing was electric, with lawyers and members of the Rohingya, some of whom had traveled thousands of miles (kilometers) to attend the reading, hugging and crying.

"This is a great day for the Rohingya, and it is a great day for all oppressed people, everywhere, who have been told that their suffering does not count and that no one is listening," said Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist who sat in the court's ornate, wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice for the nearly three-hour reading of the ruling.

The court also ordered Myanmar to commit to reparations including allowing Rohingya "safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence." It ordered Myanmar to investigate, prosecute and punish people found to have committed genocidal acts and to pay compensation to Rohingya. The amount will be decided in later court proceedings.

The court said that evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya.

The Muslim-majority African nation of Gambia launched the proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2019, asking it to rule that Myanmar has breached the 1948 Genocide Convention, order the nation to end any illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible for genocide are punished.