NEW YORK: A US Federal Court on Friday sentenced Indian national Nikhil Gupta to 235 months (over 19 years) in prison for his role in a foiled murder-for-hire conspiracy targeting Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Gupta, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three conspiracy charges for conspiring to hire a hit man to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a U.S. citizen, lawyer and vocal proponent of independence for Punjab.

“I'm sorry to Mr. Pannun,” Gupta said in Manhattan federal court on Friday. “I’m sorry to the communities I hurt. I’m sorry to my own family, which always loved me, even when I did not deserve it.”

Gupta faces deportation to India once he completes his 235-month sentence, Judge Victor Marrero said. His family, whom he has not seen since before his arrest three years ago, listened to the sentence through an internet hookup from India.

Pannun, in a lengthy speech to the court, described Gupta as “just a foot soldier acting at the behest” of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "a Hindu nationalist who has opposed the independence movement."

Pannun alleged that Modi's administration wants him dead.

“I do not stand before you for my personal safety because my life belongs entirely to my people,” Pannun said, adding that he is “willing to take India’s bullet if that is the price for attaining freedom for my people.”