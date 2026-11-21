LONDON: British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has swum in the North Pole and Antarctica to draw attention to environmental causes. But battling freezing waters and extreme conditions hasn't prepared him for his latest challenge: swimming the Strait of Hormuz while tankers are attacked and blown up nearby.

Pugh, who is a United Nations Patron of the Oceans, spent three days this week swimming parts of the dangerous waterway to highlight how the war with Iran threatens the area's habitat and wildlife.

Wearing only swimming trunks, goggles and a cap bearing the U.N. logo, the athlete started from the Musandam peninsula, on the southern tip of the strait, and ended by rounding the Cape of Hormuz, completing about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) in total. Pugh is believed to be the first person to undertake a long-distance swim there since the war started.

The swimmer said that minutes after he entered the water on Monday, he heard two loud explosions that rocked the sea.

"I looked up and I could see that an oil tanker about four kilometers away had been hit," he told The Associated Press after he returned to London. "The explosion was so loud, two booms, and then fighter jets coming in. And at that moment I realized we have to get out of here right now."

Pugh, 56, managed to finish his feat after more stops and starts, including passing another vessel that sent fireballs into the sky after it was attacked.

"Most people, when they think about the Strait of Hormuz, they think of a shipping lane," he said. "But it is also one of the most beautiful places I have ever been … it's one of the treasure troves of the natural world."

"With all these ships being sunk, this area is under severe threat," he added. "It's going to take years, decades for this area to recover."